Mumbai: Mumbai police seized more than 700 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore following a raid at a drug manufacturing unit in Nalasopara of Palghar district, and arrested five persons, an official said on Thursday.

The official also said that the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch conducted the raid at the unit located in Nalasopara on Wednesday and recovered the contraband that was meant to be supplied to drug peddlers in Mumbai and its nearby areas. Four accused have been arrested from Mumbai, while one person has been nabbed from Nalasopara, the official added.

The official said that it was the biggest narcotics seizure by the city police in recent times. Mephedrone is also known as 'meow meow' or MD. It is banned under the National Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.