Chandrapur (Maharashtra): The Muslim Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti has expressed its strong displeasure over the prejudiced mentality of police here who conducted a mock drill of a terrorist attack and allegedly added a religious colour to it. Chandrapur police carried out the alleged mock drill on January 11, 2023. The Committee has complained about the matter to the District Superintendent of Police.

The organization said that terrorists don't have any religion but in the alleged mock drill, the Muslim community was shown as terrorists. They further alleged that the drill mocked the minority community and presented it in a bad light.

As part of the mock drill, some commoners were held captive. They were taken hostage near the Mahakali temple area and shouted religious slogans to instil fear in the minds of the people. Meanwhile, some ordinary citizens captured the entire incident on their phones.

Since then the video of the said mockdrill has been doing the rounds on the internet. The Muslim Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti has strongly opposed the drill. They alleged that this is an attempt to increase religious divide. They demanded action should be taken against the police officers and employees responsible for drill. Till now the police have not taken any action against the concerned.