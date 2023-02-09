Hingoli: Legislative Council member Pradnya Satav was allegedly slapped by a 40-year-old man in Maharashtra's Hingoli on Wednesday. Police have arrested the accused and an investigation is going on. She is the wife of late Congress leader Rajeev Satav.

Satav lodged a police complaint and took to social networking sites to speak on the incident. "Today I was brutally attacked in village Kalamnuri at Kasbe Dhawanda. An unknown person attacked me from behind. It was a serious attempt to injure me and there is a threat to my life," she tweeted.

The incident occurred during Satav's district tour. For the past few days, Satav has been visiting various parts of the district along with some party workers to interact with the villagers and learn about their problems.

At around 8.30 pm last evening, she reached Kasbe Dhavanda in Kalamnuri. Suddenly villagers came and stopped her car. While she was speaking to the people, a man approached her from behind. He dragged Satav and slapped her hard on the cheek. Satav went to the Kalamnuri police station and lodged a complaint.

Police sources said that the accused identified as Mahendra was arrested late on Wednesday night. Police are investigating the motive behind the incident. "We arrested the man and are trying to find out whether someone else had masterminded it," police said. Mahendra has been booked under Sections 352, 353 and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.

"No matter how many times I am attacked I will not be scared by such things. Attacking a woman MLA is an attack on democracy. However, such attacks will have no effect on me. I have the blessings of the late MP and will work round the clock to fulfil his dream. Even if my life is in danger, I will continue to serve the people and work for their welfare," said Satav.