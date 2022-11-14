Mumbai (Maharashtra): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad who was arrested by Thane police for forcibly shutting down the screening of the movie 'Har Har Mahadev' announced on Monday that he is resigning as a legislator.

"Police have registered two false cases against me in 72 hours that too under section 354 of IPC (assault on woman). I will fight against this. I have decided to resign from my MLA post", Awhad tweeted on Monday. Awhad was among several others arrested by Thane police on Friday and was released on bail on Saturday.

Asserting that the movie has distorted Maratha history and such movies must not be allowed to release, Awhad led several NCP supporters inside the mall and asked patrons to leave. It was alleged that some of the moviegoers were assaulted by NCP workers after which action was taken againt these NCP workers.