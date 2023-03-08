Patan (Maharashtra): In a shocking incident a minor girl's father conducted his daughter's abortion at home. Then, in a bid to prevent the newborn from screaming, the father slit its throat, tore the head apart from the torso, and disposed of the severed head in a nearby drain. The incident that took place in Patan taluka in Maharashtra came to light when the minor who is incidentally a victim of rape and got pregnant as a result, revealed it to the police during questioning.

The Dhebewadi police who were already investigating the rape case had doubts when the medical examination of the girl showed that she was not pregnant. The girl then revealed to the police that the father crushed the newborn's head by pressing its mouth as he did not want the neighbours to know about the abortion from the newborn's cries.

Police sources said that the accused father has been arrested. They have launched an investigation and have registered a case against the father under the POCSO Act. Sources said that the minor was eight and a half months pregnant when the abortion was carried out. The police have already arrested the rape accused under charges framed under POCSO Act and he has been sent to police custody.

The police investigation pointed out that the father also tried to tamper with evidence by throwing the newborn's severed head into the drain after slitting its throat. However, the police managed to collect all the evidence from the crime spot. The father was produced in court and is now in police custody.

According to police sources, Assistant Police Inspector (ASP) Deepjyoti Patil is investigating the rape case while ASP Abhijeet Choudhary is investigating the case of destruction of evidence by slitting the baby's throat.