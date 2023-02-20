Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): The Maharashtra police on Monday arrested a woman for strangling her five-month-old baby to death and posing the whole incident as a case of kidnapping. Initial investigation revealed that the woman was in rough waters with her husband as he suspected she is having an extramarital affair. Angry over a quarrel over the same issue, the woman killed her child.

As informed by the police, the accused, a resident of the Karwadi village in Ahmednagar, dumped her dead child in a well after strangling it to death. She then informed her relatives that two men abducted her child. When the relatives could not find any clues about the child's or its kidnappers' whereabouts, they lodged a missing complaint at the police station.

The police recovered the body on Sunday from a well. Inspector Daulatrao Jadhav and Shirdi's Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Satav examined the spot and based on suspicion, detained the woman identified as Gayatri Mali. She confessed to her crime during the interrogation.

Shedding more light on the incident, the police officials informed that Suraj Mali and Gayatri Mali, residents of Karwadi Shivara of Kopargaon taluka, are daily wage workers. "They had regular quarrels as the man suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair. After one such argument, Gayatri, in a fit of rage, strangled their five-month-old son Shivam to death," the official said.

She has been booked under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code, the official further informed. Higher police officers deputed Police Inspector Daulatrao Jadhav and Sub-Inspector of Police Tushar Dhakrao for conducting a thorough investigation into the case.