Aurangabad (Maharashtra): A Ph.D. student died by suicide after trying to kill a fellow girl student for allegedly turning down his marriage proposal in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. The deceased student was identified as Gajanan. After the incident took place, the girl's family said Gajanan's love was one-sided and their girl was not his girlfriend. They urged others not to refer to her as his girlfriend and said, "Stop defaming our daughter."

As per the family members of the girl, both Gajanan and Pooja were doing research at the university together, but, Gajanan started stalking and harassing Pooja. The girl's family alleged that "Gajanan had tried to cut his hand earlier as well after which, Pooja had filed a complaint in Cidco police station, but Gajanan didn't stop harassing Pooja. He started spreading rumors about their marriage. Pooja then filed a complaint with Begampura police on November 17."

The family further alleged that "all his phone calls and messages are a piece of evidence that he was causing trouble to Pooja. Pooja's mobile is currently in police custody."

"If Pooja had cheated him, and taken money from him, he should've gone to the police, taking these extreme steps and defaming others is not right. It was Gajanan's one-sided love, stop referring to Pooja as a girlfriend. We are deeply saddened by his demise but we also do not want our daughter to be defamed," Pooja's family added.