Pune (Maharashtra): On behalf of the Central government, Independence Day this year will be celebrated under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. From August 13 to August 15, everyone has to be a part of this campaign by hoisting the Tricolor flag at their homes.

Under this campaign, flags have been prepared at various places in the Pune district and flags have been put up in civic markets. Citizens are buying flags from the market. 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being implemented at the country level, therefore shopkeepers, as well as citizens, should buy Indian-made tricolors instead of buying Chinese flags and this is the right time to boycott Chinese goods and citizens should not buy Chinese flags, says Flag Foundation of India.

21 lakh houses in Pune District are implementing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Pune district, out of which 10 lakh 60000 houses are in rural areas, while 10 lakh houses are in urban areas, of which 5 lakh houses are in Pune and 4. 90 lakh houses are in Pimpri Chinchwad area and the remaining 1 lakh houses are in the municipality. On behalf of the Central Government, the district administration will get 3 lakh Tricolors. These flags are being sold through ration shopkeepers.

However, in the markets of the city, the Tricolor has become available for sale in all the shops and few shop owners are coming to buy the tricolor from the market in the city. Similarly, citizens are also enthusiastic about this campaign and are also seen crowding.

"After the launch of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the demand for the Indian Tricolor has increased. Earlier, Khadi Tricolors were used. Now, the government has given permission to make it available in other materials as well. And since everyone wants a national flag, a huge demand has been created. China is taking advantage of this situation and Chinese flags are being introduced into the market. We are about to build our national identity under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. So it will be very ridiculous if we buy Chinese flags. Citizens should boycott Chinese flags", Girish Murudkar of Flag Foundation of India said.

After the implementation of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at every house, the citizens are showing enthusiasm. The administration has planned for the Tricolor to reach everyone.