Indapur (Maharashtra): A 13-year-old mentally challenged girl was raped in a village in Indapur taluka of Maharashtra. A case has been registered against three people including a female in Walchandnagar police station in this regard. The trio have been arrested.

As per police inputs, a physically and mentally challenged victim, a class 6 student, was taken for a walk by the female accused in November 2021. One of the male accused came in a car and took the victim to a sugarcane field, where he repeatedly raped her. A third accused allegedly assisted him in committing the crime.

A few days ago, the minor went to the hospital in Baramati for examination due to pain in her stomach which is when it came to the fore that she was pregnant. After this, the girl's mother filed a complaint at the Walchandnagar police station. The investigation is being conducted by Assistant Inspector of Police Birappa Lature and Sub-Inspector Atul Khandare under the guidance of Baramati Sub Divisional Police Officer Ganesh Ingle.