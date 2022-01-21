Sonai (Maharashtra): Abhishek Balasaheb Barhate, a man from Maharashtra's Sonai is in limelight for his uncanny resemblance to North Korea's dictator Kim Jong Un. Barhate is also known by the name of Sonai's Kim Jong. Not only face but Barhate has even got a haircut and dressing style similar to the North Korean dictator.

Barhate is currently playing the role of Kim Jong Un in a comedy show on TV, which has the audience in splits. Barhate was interested in taking part in school plays after which he started acting for TV as well.

In 2018, he started working in a TV program Chala Hawa Eyu Dya at a time when there was a feud between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. Barhate's friends say they are proud that he has become a renowned artist.

