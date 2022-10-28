Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a computer parts shop in Kurla area of Maharashtra capital Mumbai last night, officials said on Friday. As per the officials the fire broke out at the shop located on LBS Road in Kurla at around 3.30 am. The raging flames and billows of smoke alarmed the locals who rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Also read: Mumbai: Power transformer catches fire in Prabhadevi

Locals informed the nearest fire brigade after which ten fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. However by the time the fire was extinguished, goods worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes. As it was night time and no one was present inside the shop, no loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Further details into the incident are awaited.