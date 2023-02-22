Mumbai (Maharashtra): A massive fire broke out in the slums of Dharavi's Kamala Nagar in Mumbai early on Wednesday morning. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, the officials said. Upon receiving the information, the fire and emergency services rushed to the spot. Around 25 houses have been gutted in this fire.

Officials said the fire erupted at around 4.20 am in some of the shanties in the Kamala Nagar area of Dharavi. The residents of the area abandoned their houses and left for safety. They also alerted the fire and emergency services. Since the Daravi fire station is located near this area, the fire tenders were rushed immediately. An eyewitness said the narrow roads leading to the tenements made it difficult for the fire tenders in reaching out to the fire.

To douse the blaze, 12 fire engines and eight water tankers were utilised. The incident has been declared as a 'level 3' fire at around 5.14 am. Fire tenders from other fire stations were also called after the intensity of the fire grew, a fire official involved in the exercise said.

Continuous efforts are on to control the fire and prevent it from spreading further. Mumbai Fire Brigade and Municipal Emergency Management Department said that no one has been injured in this fire incident. It further said it was ascertaining the cause of the fire accident.

Earlier, three including two children were killed in a fire that broke out at a firecracker godown in Uttarakhand's Roorkee. Five people were present when the fire broke out. The fire brigade teams managed to pull out all the five people trapped in the fire. Two of them were dead while three were rushed to the hospital where one of them succumbed to burns.