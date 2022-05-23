Chandrapur: A massive fire broke out at Nigiri wood depot of Ballarpur Paper Mill in Maharashtra's Chandrapur at 3 pm on Sunday. As many as 25 fire tenders from Chandrapur were engaged to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire destroyed nearly 30,000 tonnes of Nilgiri wood, along with a stock of two bamboo depots, a private petrol pump, and office of a highway construction company.

The blaze started at around 3 pm and spread over 20 acres even as over 25 fire brigades from half a dozen locations were deployed to contain it. It is believed that wood and other goods worth Rs 15 crore have been gutted in the fire. In all, 25 fire tenders have been engaged to douse the fire and it was controlled on Monday morning. Precautions were also being taken to prevent the fire from spreading further. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ballarpur tahsildar Sanjay Renchwar said that the fire was brought under control.

