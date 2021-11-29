Massive fire breaks out at Nanded hotel, no casualties
Published on: 15 minutes ago
Massive fire breaks out at Nanded hotel, no casualties
Published on: 15 minutes ago
Pune (Maharashtra): A massive fire broke out at a hotel in the Nanded city area of Pune early Monday morning. The incident took place at Hotel Bhavesh in the Nirmala Heights building.
Upon receiving the information, several fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. No casualties were reported however, the hotel was completely gutted in the fire. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be known.
Loading...