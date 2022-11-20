Pune (Maharashtra): At least 48 vehicles were damaged on Sunday after a massive accident took place on the Pune-Bengaluru highway. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot, and an operation is underway.

The vehicles were hit by a truck on the downward slope of a bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway late Sunday evening, in which some persons were injured, a police official said. The accident occurred on Navale bridge and it happened either due to suspected brake failure of the truck or its driver losing control, he said.

As per the information received so far, six persons have suffered injuries in the incident and they are being treated at two hospitals, the official said. There are several vehicles in damaged condition at the site, with fire brigade and police personnel as well as passersby engaged in rescue efforts, eyewitnesses said.

"As per the preliminary information, at least 30 vehicles have been damaged after a truck went on to hit these vehicles due to suspected brake failure or the driver losing control," a Sinhgad Road police station official said, adding that the rescue operation is on. ANI, however, reported that the number of vehicles damaged could be as high as 50.