Kolhapur (Maharashtra) : Marathi actress Kalyani Kurale died in a road accident on Sangali Kolhapur highway near Halondi village in Kolhapur district around 11pm on 12 Nov. She was on her way home on a two wheeler when a tractor hit her. FIR registered u/s of IPC and Motor Vehicles Act. This has been disclosed by Kolhapur Police officials on Monday.