Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): Responding to the Gadchiroli encounter wherein twenty-six Maoists were killed on Saturday, Maoists have demanded an inquiry into the shootout.

The Bhadradri Kothagudem and East Godavari district Maoist division committee, in a letter, has called the encounter a sham and demanded a judicial inquiry. The Maoists, also alleged that the government is trying to suppress the Maoist movement and the Union and State governments have intensified their attacks to end it.

The letter further claims that the attacks are part of a crackdown on the Maoist movement, which has been obstructing the exploitation of vast natural resources in the tribal areas of Chhattisgarh and Gadchiroli.

The letter said that the governments of three states - Telangana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh - should be held responsible for the encounter. Demanding the immediate withdrawal of CRPF and Special forces from the area, the group warned that those responsible for the encounter will have to pay a price.

About twenty-six Maoists were killed in an encounter with the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police in Dhanora taluk in Gadchiroli district, part of Maharashtra-Chattisgarh border, on Saturday. As per sources, the police were attacked during a search operation based on a tip-off that a large number of Naxalites had entered these villages.

Also read: Top Maoist commander Milind Teltumbde among 26 killed in Gadchiroli encounter