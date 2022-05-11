Manmad: A group of friends was returning to Manmad from a program when their car rammed into a tree. Four were killed on the spot while one of them was seriously injured. The incident took place at Anakwade Shivara near Manmad on the Pune-Indore highway on Wednesday.

The five friends had gone to Yeola for an event. On their way back to Manmad, the driver lost control of the car and rammed into a tree. The tree was hit at such a high speed that the car was completely mangled. Out of the five, Taufiq Sheikh, Dinesh Bhalerao, Praveen Sakat, and Gokul Hiray died on the spot, while Ajay Wankhede was critically injured and has been admitted to Manmad Sub-District Hospital.

Due to the accident, the vehicles on the Pune-Indore highway were halted for some time. However, the police rushed to the spot and smoothened the traffic. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is on.