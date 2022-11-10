Shirdi (Maharashtra): The Shirdi Sai temple management here in Maharashtra has decided to remove extra barricades to facilitate smooth darshan for the devotees. Sai Sansthan Chief Executive Officer Bhagyashree Banayat informed that a decision has been taken to remove extra barricades installed in the darshan area. Also Sri Saisachcharit will be made available in more languages ​​as soon as possible.

The devotees had been demanding to remove the glass in front of the Samadhi Temple for darshan to common devotees and for installing low height glass for easy darshan during rush hours. It should allow devotees to enter the Dwarkamai temple from the inner side and also to circumambulate the Gurusthan temple during Sai's aarti.

Locals in Shirdi met CEO Banayat regarding these issues after which the management took the said decision. Banayat also assured that other demands will be met in future. Immediately after the meeting, the glass was removed and the devotees started touching the Samadhi and having smooth darshan. The villagers have welcomed the Sansthan's decision.

While VIPs could go beyond glass and have darshan, commoners have to take darshan from a distance with folded hands. Sai devotee and Shiv Sena leader Surendra Kumar Suri planned to approach the court on the issue but he was killed recently during a protest in Punjab.