Yavatmal (Maharastra): The Maharashtra police arrested a man for strangling and burning his wife to death on Saturday. A police officer said that they recovered a charred body on Thursday and on Friday they identified it as 36-year-old Mayabai Sakhare, wife of Sanjay Sakhre. The police arrested Sanjay under suspicion and during the interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime.

Sanjay said that his wife denied satisfying his carnal desire in a fit of rage he first strangled her with a nylon rope, hit her with a stone on her chest, and then burnt her body to wipe out the evidence. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pradeep Padvi, SHO Rajeev Hake, SHO Bitargaon Pratap Bhosh, SP Sangle Sthagusha and Sub-Inspectors Rajesh Pandit Ganesh Rathod visited the spot and examined the body. The police registered a case against Sanjay and produced him before the court on Saturday where he was remanded in one-day police custody.

Also read: Man suffocates daughter to death in Telangana's Mahbubnagar

Earlier on Thursday, a married woman was murdered after being stabbed in Maharashtra's Pune. The accused has been identified as Jairam Uttareshwar Chaure. Police on Wednesday arrested the accused, along with his accomplice Suraj Golu Dhate, a resident of the Beed district. The deceased has been identified as Rupanjali Sambhaji Jadhav.

According to sources, the deceased was living with her husband and three children when she came in contact with the accused Jairam and had a relationship with him. After two years, the deceased forced Jairam to marry her. The accused was frustrated and conspired with his friend Sooraj to kill his paramour.