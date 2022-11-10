Pune: A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a man in the Aundh area of Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday following her refusal to marry him, police said. The deceased, Shweta Ranawade, had returned to Pune after completing her chartered accountancy (CA) studies abroad. On Wednesday afternoon, she was attacked on the neck, chest and stomach with a knife by the accused Pratik Dhamale. The accused is absconding and the police have formed teams to track him down.

According to the police, the deceased and the accused were in a relationship for the last few years and decided to get married. However, the girl later refused his proposal as he was harassing her, which led the accused to stab her. The girl had lodged a complaint at the Chaturshringi Police Station two months ago regarding the harassment and asked for legal action to be taken in this case. However, no action was taken at that time. Shweta's family has demanded action against the guilty police officers and employees responsible for their daughter's death. Currently, preliminary information is being received that the accused died by hanging himself at Mulshi Dam in Pune.