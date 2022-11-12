Pune: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his sister-in-law by slitting her throat for allegedly practising witchcraft in the Chandan Nagar area of ​​Pune in Maharashtra on Saturday. The accused identified as Srinivas Sriram has been arrested by the police. It is learnt that Srinivas killed Lakshmibai Shriram, the wife of his brother, by slitting her throat. The accused alleged that his sister-in-law practised witchcraft. Police are probing the case while further details are awaited.