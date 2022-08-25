Latur (Maharashtra) : A 35 year old man set himself on afire and died after allegedly stabbing his mother-in-law to death in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Wednesday.

His seven-year-old son was also injured during the incident which took place at Veer-Hanmantwadi village near Latur city on Tuesday night.

The woman died on the spot, said Assistant Police Inspector Srishailya Kolhe. Accused Rajinikant Suryakant Vedpathak (35) was married to the daughter of Chandrasena Sanjaykumar Vedpathak (50), resident of Veer Hanmantwadi.

As the couple did not get along, his wife was living with her parents for the past few years. Vedpathak would often demand that her parents send her back to his house. On Tuesday, Vedpathak visited his in-laws around 7 pm and allegedly attacked his son with a sharp weapon. When his mother-in-law tried to shield the child, he allegedly stabbed her.

After the incident, the accused set himself on fire. A police team rushed to the spot after being alerted and admitted him to the government hospital where doctors declared him dead. Further probe is on. PTI