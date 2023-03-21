Pune: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father for the last five years in Pune. Her father had even tried to prevent her from appearing in the class XII Board examination. She narrated her trauma to her friend and on her advice, lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the Yerawada police arrested the accused.

Inspector Uttam Chakore of Yerawada Police Station said that after receiving the girl's complaint on Sunday, the police immediately arrested her father. The girl complained that the accused was an alcoholic and would often sexually abuse her, the police said. In her complaint, the girl said that her father was constantly physically abusing and molesting her.

She also complained that her stepmother supported her father in his evil deeds. According to the complainant, her father first raped her when she was 12 years old. When she complained to her stepmother, she refused to listen to her and supported her father. The girl's mother had separated from her father when she was five years old. Her father remarried later on.

It was learnt that while the girl was preparing for her examination a few days ago, her father came to her room and asked her to leave her studies and instead concentrate on household chores. When she pleaded with her father to allow her to pursue her studies, the man tore her exam hall ticket. Distressed at her father, the girl went to her friend's house to seek advice.

Her friend consoled her and said that she could appear for the examination as she had a photocopy of her hall ticket. After this, the girl told her friend how she was being sexually harassed by her father. The accused father has been arrested under Section 354 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.