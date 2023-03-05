Mumbai: A man was arrested in the city's Malad area on Sunday for pelting stones to vandalise the Grotto of Mother Mary in the Orlem church. When questioned, the accused, identified as one Kirtan Kumar Baliyar from Odisha, said he carried out the act due to a lack of professional success as well as personal tragedies, said the police.

"Further investigation is being carried out. During the questioning the accused said he came to Mumbai in order to become an actor, but did not succeed. He worshipped Mother Mary, but was devastated due to the death of his brother and mother last year, and could not attend their funeral owing to financial constraints, he informed," DCP Zone XI Ajay Kumar Bansal said.

The accused has been charged under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) and 427 of the Indian Penal Code, Bansal added. The accused was identified through the CCTV footage from the area. As per reports, a case was registered under IPC section 95A soon after the attack took place in the wee hours of February 23.

The Mother Mary statue was not harmed due to stone pelting, the police had earlier said. Following the incident, a peaceful protest consisting of more than 800 participants staged on February 25. The protesters demanded strict action against the accused and sought assurance from the administration that such occurrences would not take place in the future.