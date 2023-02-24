Mumbai: A man from Pune has overcome his weakness by making it his strength. Akshay Paranjape has earned a name in the world of photography despite suffering from a rare disease called Wilson.

This disease has affected Akshay's physical stability and he faces difficulty in standing still. His hands, legs and the whole body continue to shake. Even in this situation, Akshay has evolved himself as a professional photographer. While taking a photo, the foremost requirement of the photographer is to keep himself stable, which is the only thing that Akshay can't.

Despite this hindrance, Akshay's photos have become the talk of the town. Many actors and actresses have been clicked by Akshay and have expressed their joy.

Wilson disease is rare genetic disorder mainly caused due to accumulation of copper in the brain, liver and vital body organs. Apart from possibilities of damaging the kidney, this disease causes the body to shake.

Overcoming the difficulties, Akshay is successfully pursuing his dream for the last few years in Pune. He clicks perfect photos and edits those at the same time.

Akshay was diagnosed with Wilson's disease in 2011. He started showing symptoms of this disease from December 2010 onwards. He was around 16 years old and studying in class 10 then. He also started having personality changes. Initially, his family did not know about this disease but slowly they found him behaving differently.

Read also: A 19-year-old is the youngest person to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease the cause is a mystery

The boy, who used to be studious and play excellent badminton suddenly became extremely calm and quiet. His his entire body, started shaking frequently. Akshay was bed-ridden for four years due to this disease. Akshay said his mother and sister took care of him.

It was during that time, that Akshay's grandfather gifted him a camera. Handling the camera, he started learning more about the technology himself and slowly the artist in him emerged. It was his dream to become a photographer.

Currently, Akshay clicks personal photographs of many veteran actors of Hindi and Marathi cinema. Akshay has worked with legendary stars including Sachin Pilgaonkar, Vikram Gokhale, Mohan Joshi, Lokesh Gupte, Shilpa Tulsakar and poet Sandeep Khare.