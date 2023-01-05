Beed(Maharashtra): A man received death threats through an anonymous letter in Maharashtra's Beed district. The letter was found pasted on a wall of the house of Umesh Ranganath Pawar, a resident of Sirsala where he was threatened with decapitation for being associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Upon receiving the threat letter Ramesh lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, a case has been registered at Sirsala Police Station against unknown persons in this matter. The threat letter in Hindi was pasted at the house of the complainant Umesh, police sources said.

Sirsala police made a detailed investigation of the incident and went to the spot to observe, after finding that this letter was pasted on a wall the house, a chargeable case was filed against the unknown persons.

Earlier, a journalist from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad working in a magazine run by RSS allegedly received death threats after which the police registered a case. The journalist received a message through WhatsApp threatening to behead him over his writing in the RSS magazine.