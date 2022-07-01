Pune (Maharashtra): Police in Pune arrested the person who had threatened to blow up the Pune railway station. The accused has been identified as Prabhu Krishna Suryavanshi, 22, a native of the Nanded district. The arrest was made by the Railway Police since he had threatened the police control room on call.

The Pune Lohmarg control room received a call from an unknown person on June 29 at around 11.30 am. The caller said, "We are going to plant a bomb near Pune station in eight days". The call caused a stir among the police personnel and security was beefed up at the railway station.

Suryavanshi had previously called up high-ranking officials, political leaders, and even big industrialists in a similar manner. Several cases for these crimes have been registered against him at Gavdevi police station and Wazirabad police station.