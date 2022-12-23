Pune: A 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father repeatedly in Maharashtra's Pune. The cops arrested the accused based on a complaint lodged by the victim. According to sources, the 46-year-old accused, a resident of Odisha, working in a garage in Pune, was sexually abusing his daughter for the past four years at different places. The victim's mother and the mother's friend were helping the accused to commit the crime, police sources said.

Tired of torture, the girl lodged a complaint against the three accused at the Kondhwa police station in Pune. After registering a case, the police arrested the three accused. Currently, the investigation is underway, police said.