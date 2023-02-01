Mumbai: Worli police on Wednesday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Maharashtra's Mumbai, an official said. The accused has been identified as Bhaskar Tari, who has been booked under the POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act) and IT Act and under section 354(A) of IPC, the official said.

The accused molested the victim when she was alone at her residence, they said. "When the victim reached home after class, the accused called her home and showed her obscene videos on his phone. The victim narrated everything to her family," the Worli Police said. Following the incident, the girl's family members rushed to the police station and registered a case against the accused. The police then started an investigation and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway, Worli police said.

Earlier, in another case, police arrested a 40-year-old food delivery man for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old woman student in Maharashtra's Pune city. The incident took place on September 17, 2022, in the Kondhwa area after the engineering student ordered food from a restaurant through an online food aggregator app.

"After delivering the parcel to the woman at around 9 pm on Saturday, the accused - Raees Shaikh - asked for water to drink. While drinking water, he struck up a conversation with the woman and asked for details about her native place and college," an official from Kondhwa police station said.

The accused told the woman he was like her uncle and asked her to tell him if she wanted anything. He also messaged her on phone, but deleted it immediately, the official said. "The man then asked for another glass of water and when the woman gave it to him, he allegedly held her hand and molested her," the official said.