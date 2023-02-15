Mumbai (Maharashtra) : A man, identified as Suraj Jadhav, was arrested from Borivali for making hoax calls to the Mumbai Police Control Room, police sources said. The accused made the hoax calls under the influence of alcohol and he spoke about the presence of RDX in an autorickshaw. Jadhav has prior cases of murder and theft against him, the Mumbai Police said.

Suraj Jadhav, in his hoax call, informed the the police that he overhead a conversation between two men in an autorickshaw in Borivali. The two men were discussing about carrying out a big terror explosion using RDX, the accused told the police. He also said that the two alleged men belonged to Dongri area.

This is not the first time the 31-year-old accused has made such hoax calls to the police. Several times before, the accused called upon the control room and informed what are seen as his 'imaginary threats'. These delusions occur to him when he is in an inebriated condition, the police said. Once again, he has been arrested for the third time.

The chronic offender has got prior cases of robbery, attempt to murder and molestation against him. He has spent considerable time in the past. In his imagination, he sees threats to hotels, shopping malls and buildings.