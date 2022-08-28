Malegaon: Massive preparations for army recruitment are underway for the first time in the Muslim-majority city of Malegaon. This effort is being made under the banner of the social organization 'Maligaon Development Front'. For the last two months, free physical training is being given to the youth of Malegaon under the supervision of the retired soldier Younis Khan at Azeez Kallu Stadium for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme. About 80 youths are taking part in this training and more than 300 youths have registered their names.

In this regard, retired army officer Younis Khan told ETV Bharat that his main aim is to get more and more minority youth to join the army under the Agnipath scheme. Considering the conditions of the country, it has become mandatory that one person from every house should be a part of the army, to serve the country and also make an earning.

Development Fund member Prof. Habibur Rahman, who was present on the occasion, said that for the past two months, youth have been given free physical training and also helped in online recruitment to join Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force by the Malegaon Development Front. Registration is also done free of cost and students are also being helped to prepare the required documents, he added.

Addressing the guardians, he said that just as they send their children to schools and madrasas on time for a better future, they should also send their wards to this training center as well. On the other hand, the youths who received the training said that they hope that they will pass the exam. "Because we are being trained by a retired soldier with special techniques and in a planned manner," they said.

These youths are facing a lot of problems due to a lack of basic facilities and resources. Therefore, they demanded the administration and political leaders that Azeez Kallu Stadium should be cleaned immediately and drinking water and other arrangements should be provided.