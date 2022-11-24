Mumbai: Senior politician and former Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon has quit Sharad Pawar's NCP. In a tweet, Memon wrote: "My gratitude to NCP Chief Hon’ble Sharad Pawarji for giving me honour and invaluable guidance during my 16 years with NCP.

For personal reasons I cease to be a member of NCP with immediate effect. My best wishes always with Pawar Saheb and the Party." He did not elaborate on the "personal" reasons for his decision.

Earlier this year, Memon has put out a series of tweets praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his tweet, Memon said, “If Narendra Modi wins people’s mandate and is also shown as world’s most popular leader, there must be some qualities in him or good work he may have done which the opposition leaders are unable to find.”

