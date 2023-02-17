Ahmednagar: Over a hundred students were hospitalised after they suffered food poisoning during a school trip to Maharashtra's Ahmednagar Shirdi, officials said on Friday. The children were part of a group of 227 school students of Daryapur Yethil Adarsh High School in Amravati.

An official said that on Wednesday evening, the students complained of diarrhea and vomiting. When the condition of the students deteriorated, the accompanying school staff shifted them to the nearby hospital for treatment. At the hospital, the students were administered IV fluids.

The condition of the school children is said to be stable now. Doctors said the children have been kept under observation and will be discharged soon. A health official said that the children had brought homemade lunch with them. It is suspected that they fell ill due to drinking contaminated water, the official said. There is no word yet from the local Jal Shakti Department regarding the issue.

It was not immediately known whether the department has carried out any tests to check the contamination in the water. Yethil, one of the affected students of Daryapur Yethil Adarsh High School in Amravati district, said they had lunch before coming to Shirdi Sai Baba temple.

While staying at Devgad, the children started vomiting and diarrhea, Yethil said. He said the teachers admitted all the children to Sainath Hospital in Shirdi at night. As some of them also had fever and chills, the hospital staff kept all the students under observation as a precaution, he added.