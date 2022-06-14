Aurangabad: In an interesting development, the Husbands' Association has been formed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, which seeks “empowerment” of men “victimised” by their wives. The association 'Wife's Victims A believes that the women troubling their husbands have no right to worship the Pimpal tree to seek seven births with their husbands.

The association claims to be fighting for the men harassed by their wives. The aggrieved men said that they pray to God to get rid of their wives after their rebirths as believed in the Hindu religion. On Monday morning, the members of the association gathered at the men's ashram in Waluj of Aurangabad district to celebrate 'Pimpal Pournima' to seek the "emancipation" of men.

Also read: Women and Men in India, 2020 MOSPI Report

The founding members of the ashram advocate Bharat Phulare, Bhausaheb Salunke, Pandurang Gandule, Somnath Manal, Charan Singh Gusinge, Bhikkan Chandan, Sanjay Bhand, Bunkar, Natkar, Kamble were present on the occasion. The aggrieved men said that different laws have been enacted to empower women, many of whom misuse the laws by levelling false allegations against their husbands and in-laws.