Satara: In a tragic incident, two minor siblings died after allegedly ingesting a pesticide powder in Satara district of Maharashtra on Monday, officials. Police said the postmortem of the deceased boy suggested that death was caused due to excessive bleeding and dehydration.

The victims have been identified as Shlok Arvind Mali (aged 3 years) and Tanishka Arvind Mali (aged 7), residents of Mundhe village of Karad taluk. Police said Shlok was the first to suffer vomiting on Monday at his home. Due to excessive vomiting, he was shifted to a private hospital in Karad by his parents.

However, Shlok died at the hospital during treatment, an official said. Shortly afterwards, Shlok's sister Tanishka too took ill. She too vomited and later succumbed in a similar manner at the hospital. Police sub-inspector Praveen Jadhav confirmed the death of the siblings. Jadhav said the postmortem report of the deceased boy has established excessive bleeding and dehydration as the cause of the death and the postmortem of the girl is awaited.

The family suspect that the two children might have ingested the pesticide powder from the grains stored inside one of the rooms of the house. However, the actual cause of the death will be revealed in the police investigation. The tragic death of the two children has caused shock and grief in the area. Mourning has spread over the village of Mundhe due to the death of the little brother and sister. Police have registered a case into the incident.

