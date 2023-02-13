Nashik: In a tragic incident, four workers were crushed under a tower wagon train while undertaking track maintenance work at Laslgaon this morning. The accident occurred at 5.44 am after a tower wagon train, heading towards Ugav from Lasalgaon diverted at Lasalgaon station by mistake.

The wagon train hit the maintenance staff, who were at that time working on the track. The maintenance work was being done between pole 15 to 17 on a 250 km stretch of land between Ugav and Lasalgaon. The deceased, identified as, Santosh Bhaurao Kedare (38), Dinesh Sahadu Darade (35), Krishna Atramam Ahire (40) and Santosh Sukhdev Shirasath (38) died on the spot.

The bodies were moved to the district hospital for postmortem examinations. Senior railway officials rushed to the spot and have ordered an inquiry into the incident. Police said they were probing the incident as to how the accident happened.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Trio riding 'Bullet' in Sitapur were fatally knocked down by unidentified vehicle