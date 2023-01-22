Kolhapur (Maharashtra): Kolhapur (Maharashtra): A three-and-a-half-year-old girl has scaled the highest peak of Karnataka. The girl Anvi Chetan Ghatge, a resident of Kohlapur, has climbed the Mulyangiri peak on January 12, her family members said. Anvi climbed the 1930-meter-high peak in about two and half hours under the scorching sun.

What made the over three km trek even more challenging is the fact that the initial part of the route is inclined at about 60 degrees and covered with thick bushes and tress.

Anvi left Kolhapur on January 11, 2023 along with her mother Anita and father Chetan Ghatge to scale the peak. , Anvi along with mother Anita Ghatge, father Chetan Ghatge, maternal uncle Rohan Mane, Harshda Mane, forest guard Umesh of Chikmagalur forest division started to climb the peak Sarpadari, a place at the base of Mulyangiri peak in the afternoon.

Earlier, she climbed Kalsubai, the highest peak in Maharashtra at the age of 2 years and 11 months. This feat has been recorded in the India Book of Records, and Asia Book of Records.

She has climbed many forts like Panhalgad Fort, Pavangad Fort, Vishalgad Fort, Shivgad Fort, Samangad Fort, Pargad Fort, Rangana Fort, Vallabhagad Fort, and Vasota Fort. Recently she has been honored with the title of Angst Mountaineer by the World Record Committee.

Anvi has become the first and the youngest mountaineer in the country to scale the peak of Valyanagiri in Karnataka. The Conservator of Forests of Karnataka has also congratulated her and gave her a certificate.