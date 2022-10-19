Navi Mumbai: Three persons were killed and another six were injured in an AC compressor blast at the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RFC) plant in the Alibaug area of Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 5:30 pm, with fire engines subsequently rushing to the spot.

The injured have been admitted to the RCF hospital. Those with critical injuries, on the other hand, have been admitted to a burn hospital in nearby Airoli.

Further details awaited.