Sangli: Police on Sunday arrested three men for allegedly murdering an elderly man in an incident of raod rage in Sangli district of Maharashtra, officials said. Police said that the accused were arrested within two hours of the road rage incident on the Borgaon-Shirdhon road on Sunday.

Two accused have been identified as Sanjay Nagar from Sangli and Yogesh Babaso Kamble, a resident of Gulwachi, Taluka Jat in Sangli. The third accused is said to be a serial child abuser whose identity was not immediately known. The victim has been identified as Balasaheb Ramrao Shinde, aged 68 years, a resident of Wagholi, Taluka Kavthe Mahankal, District Sangli.

Police said Shinde was on way to Shirdhon in his XUV when the vehicle hit an autorickshaw on the Shirdhon road near Borgaon in Kavthemahankal taluka. The trio traveling in the auto-rickshaw alighted and picked up an argument with Balasaheb, alleging that the latter was at fault.

The argument soon escalated into a wordy duel and it culminated with the trio attacking Balasaheb with sharp weapons. In the attack, Balasaheb received grievous injuries and succumbed later at the hospital. The trio was enroute to Dhalewadi with a rickshaw borrowed from their friend, when the incident occurred.

Kavthemahankal Police station Inspector (Crime Investigation) Satish Shinde said that the incident was reported on Sunday. Soon after the incident, the police have registered a murder case against the trio and a team from Kavthemahankal police visited the crime scene to collect evidence.

In the subsequent search operation and based on the technical evidence, all the three accused involved in the crime were arrested by the police. Shinde said the accused confessed to have committed the crime during the interrogation. The accused told the police that they killed Balasaheb in a fit of anger after the road accident.