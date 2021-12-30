Mumbai: An anticipatory bail application of Nitesh Rane, son of Union minister Narayan Rane, was rejected by Sindhudurg District Session Court on Thursday in an attempt to murder case. Meanwhile, he is not traceable for the last 4 days and there are speculations that he will approach Bombay HC on Friday.

Shiv Sena workers burst firecrackers near Narayan Rane bungalow in Sindhudurg after the court decision and demanded suspension of Nitesh Rane for 'Meowing' Aditya Thackeray outside the assembly house during the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

District Chief Sessions Judge S V Hande rejected the bail application of Nitesh Rane.

Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab was attacked on December 18. The Shiv Sena had claimed that Nitesh Rane was involved in the attack.

Shiv Sena MLA Vaibhav Naik had staged a protest at Kankavli police station. After that, the search for Nitesh Rane was started by Kankavli police.

Earlier, Union Minister Narayan Rane addressed the press conference on December 28 and said "Am I foolish to tell where Nitesh is?"

Kankavli police station issued a notice against Nitesh Rane to appear for questioning on December 29.

Meanwhile, Narayan Rane did not accept the notice that Kankavali police posted at the gate of his bungalow. However, Rane's staff removed the notice from the place.

