Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 25,425 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Thursday. 72 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 were also reported in the state during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of patients infected with this variant to 2,930. With this, the total case count of the disease in the state has gone up to 76,30,606.

During the last 24 hours, 36,708 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 71,97,001. 42 deaths were reported in the state during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 1,42,358. Additionally, 3,850 patients died due to causes other than COVID-19.

There are currently 2,87,397 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

ANI

Also Read: With 28,286 Covid cases, Maharashtra reports a sharp drop