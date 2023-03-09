Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, the Maharashtra police have successfully busted a kidnapping gang that operated across four states: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The police managed to rescue four children who had gone missing since December 2021. Shockingly, investigations revealed that the children were kidnapped from schools in Maharashtra and then sold to childless couples for prices ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

One of the cases involved a boy named Haider who had been kidnapped from Mumbai last year. A missing complaint was filed by his father, Ahmed Yunus, at the Kotwali police station in Parbani district in February 2022. Other similar cases had been lodged between December 2021 and February 2022, but the police had been unable to find any leads.

Under pressure from the parents, the police initiated a fresh inquiry and discovered that the boy had gone missing from a local Urdu school. They questioned the teachers and found the calls of a teacher's sister to be suspicious. Further investigation revealed that the woman had been involved in the kidnapping and was in contact with a woman named Sangeeta from Gujarat, who lived in Hyderabad and was allegedly involved in a kidnapping racket operating across different states.

Sangeeta had met a woman named Shravani from Vijayawada, who worked in fertility centers in Hyderabad. Shravani used to identify women who donated eggs and those who were in need and then made deals while taking commission in advance. Sangeeta had told Shravani about the four kidnapped children and asked if anyone could raise them. Shravani decided to sell the children to childless couples.

Also Read: Debt-ridden Maharashtra youth tries to kidnap 2 sisters with toy gun

The Maharashtra police interrogated Shravani and Sangeeta and took them to Jaggayapet on March 5th, where they managed to trace the whereabouts of Haider. Police found that Shravani had sold Haider to a woman named Shilpa from NTR district, who in turn sold him to Nagulmeera and Shahina Begum of Vatsavai Mandal. The police managed to rescue Haider and subsequently discovered the locations of the other three missing children.

The three missing children were found in the Jaggayapet area with the help of NTR Commissionerate Police. Six-year-old Subhani was staying with a couple named Syed Maibu and Nagulmeera in Vatsavai mandal, four-year-old Charan was with Jayalakshmi and Satyanarayana from Jaggayapet, and seven-year-old Arish was with Syed Saleha in Visannapet.

The police managed to rescue all four children and brought them back to their families. The kidnappers, Shravani and Sangeeta, were arrested and brought to justice. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for parents to be vigilant about their children's safety, especially in schools. The police have advised parents to be cautious and report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately.