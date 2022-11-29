Nashik: Following the arrest of a shelter home director from Maharashtra's Nashik earlier this week for allegedly raping a minor, who stayed at the institution, minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha directed the Women and Child Development Commissioner to carry out a thorough probe and submit a report within seven days. "The matter has been taken seriously and a committee has been appointed to conduct a thorough investigation and has been directed to submit a report within seven days" Lodha tweeted.

The issue was taken up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) as well. Prima facie it is apparent that the district authorities concerned have "failed" to conduct proper supervision at the shelter home, which is being run within their jurisdiction, it said in a statement. The document further said that the NHRC "has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, seeking a detailed report within six weeks".

The report is expected to include details such as the status of the FIR, a list of penal offences involved, progress and/or outcome of the probe, the health status of the victims, and if any rehabilitation or relief has been granted to them, it also said. Meanwhile, the accused Harshal was brought by police on Tuesday to the shelter home he used to run. His police custody has ended and he will be produced before a court on Wednesday, police said.