Shirdi: Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra donated a portable X-ray machine to Shri Saibaba Sansthan for the two hospitals that it runs in Maharashtra's Shirdi, sources said on Thursday. The X-ray machines are expected to help hundreds of patients visiting the twin hospitals on a daily basis.

Rahul Jadhav, the Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan, while confirming the development, said that Anand Mahindra donated the Digital System Portable X-ray Machine on behalf of Mahindra Foundation. Speaking on this occasion, Jadhav said that the sansthan strives to provide the best treatment to the patients visiting the two hospitals.

“I am going to try myself so that the treatment methods can be implemented in an easy and simple manner for the patients coming to the two hospitals of Shri Saibaba Sansthan,” he said. On the occasion, Jadhav appealed to the employees to work with the spirit of serving the patients. Jadhav said that the digital portable X-ray machine donated by Mahindra is the first of its kind to be installed at the hospital.

With the X-ray machine, the doctors will be able to facilitate the treatment of patients with more ease, he said. The patients can get immediate reports and doctors can treat them instantly, Jadhav added. “This will save time and make it easier to treat more patients. Due to this digital system, the amount of radiation exposure will also be reduced. It will also help in reducing the harm caused to the patients due to radiation,” he added.

Dr. Akash Kisve, Administrative Officer at the Shri Saibaba Sansthan, Medical Director of Shri Saibaba Hospital Dr. Shailesh Oak, Deputy Medical Director Dr. Pritam Wadgave, officials of the Mahindra Foundation, and Engineer of Biomedical Department along with medical officers, nurses and staff of the hospital were present on the occasion.