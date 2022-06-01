Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24, and zero fatality, the state health department said in a bulletin. Mumbai recorded 739 fresh infections. Maharashtra had reported 1,124 cases on February 24. The active tally of cases in the state now stands at 4,032. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, meanwhile, directed civic officials as well as staff at major hospitals of the city to increase COVID vaccination, and remain on alert after a continuous upward trend in cases over the past few weeks. (PTI)