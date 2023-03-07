Mumbai: A 37-year-old woman from West Bengal, who had undergone gender re-assignment surgery allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Goregaon area of Maharashtra on Monday, police said. Police have identified the deceased as Joanna and a purported note has been recovered from her room.

A police official said that Joanna hails from Kolkata and has been living in Goregaon since 2018 for work. The incident took place in the Riddhisiddhi Heights Apartment, Yashwantnagar, Goregaon. It is learnt that Joanna was living here on rent along with her friend.

Police said her friend had gone to a salon for a hair cut on Monday morning when the woman took the extreme step. When the friend returned to the room, at half past ten, he found that Joanna in an unconscious condition. He immediately rushed her to Kapadia Hospital on MG Road in Goregaon. However, doctors at the hospital declared Joanna dead on arrival.

The hospital administration informed Goregaon police about the incident. Soon, a team of police rushed to the spot to probe the case. A police official said that they have recovered a suicide note allegedly written by the deceased. In the purported suicide note, the deceased has written that since she underwent gender transition, the society did not accept her which caused her depression and that she was compelled to take the harsh step of suicide.

Meanwhile, after recording the statement of her friend, Goregaon police has registered a case of unnatural death into the incident. Police have also informed the family of the deceased in Kolkata. Joanna's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Suicide is not solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.