Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): Nagam Aliveni, a Sai Baba devotee from Hyderabad, came to Shirdi with her family on January 31 and made a gracious donation of a gold Lotus weighing 233 grams. The cost of the gold lotus is over Rs 12 lakhs. Rahul Jadhav, Chief Executive Officer in charge of Saibaba Sansthan accepted the said donation. Aliveni donated this gold lotus in memory of her husband.

Speaking to the reporters, Nagam Aliveni who donated the gold lotus said, "I along with my family visit Sai Baba temple twice every year. We believe Sai Baba is with us all the time. Even before we got married, we both used to visit the temple with our families. We believe everything we have today is because of Sai Baba. It's his blessings that we were blessed with children. Sai Baba is everything to me. He is my father, mother, and my Guru." Nagam Aliveni said. The gold flower donated here was prepared by craftsmen from Hyderabad.

Earlier, a gold-plated brass throne was donated to the Saibaba temple by S Gopikrishnan, a devotee from Hyderabad worth Rs 7 lakhs. Kalpana Anandji donated a silver cap for Saibaba on the same day. Lakhs of devotees flocked to Shirdi to bid farewell to 2022 and have a darshan of Sai before ushering in the new year. Many devotees from across the country throng to Shirdi to have a darshan of Saibaba.