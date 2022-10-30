Amravati: Five people were killed in Amravati of Maharashtra on Sunday after a building collapsed in the city's Prabhat Chowk area. The incident took place at 1:30 pm when some workers were working at a shop on the ground floor of the building. After receiving the information, a team from the municipal administration reached the spot and started a rescue operation. Two bodies have been retrieved. Amravati MP Navneet Rana, former mayor Milind Chimote, Vilas Ingole and Congress city president Bablu Shekhawat reached the spot.

The municipal administration has been issuing notices to the owners for the past seven years to vacate the building as it was in a dilapidated condition, but in vain, former mayor Milind Shinde Vilas Ingole and city president of Congress Bablu Shekhawat said while speaking to ETV Bharat.