Maharashtra govt appoints TISS to study socio economic status of Muslim
Published on: 49 minutes ago
Mumbai : Maharashtra govt appoints TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) to study the status of Muslims in the state. In a bid to bring the community into the mainstream of economic & educational development state government has sanctioned Rs 33.92 lakhs for the project. Tata Social Research Council, Mumbai has enumerated 56 workers among the 6 regional revenue commissioners of Maharashtra. Interviews & community surveys to be studied & presented.
